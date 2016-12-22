October death of Little Village man shot in 1992 ruled homicide

The October death of a Southwest Side man who was shot more than 20 years ago has been ruled a homicide.

Manuel Guzman, 46, was found unresponsive in his home in the 2800 block of West 21st Street about 8 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Guzman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 1:05 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on his cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of heart disease, according to the medical examiner’s office. Pneumonia and chronic kidney disease due to a remote gunshot wound were listed as contributing factors, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Guzman was shot in winter 1992, according to the medical examiner’s office. Details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.