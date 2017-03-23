Of 10 largest metro areas in U.S., only Chicago’s loses residents

Among the 10 largest metro areas in the United States, the Chicago region — including Naperville, Elgin and parts of northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin — was the only metro area that did not grow in population between 2015 and 2016, according to new figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In all, the nation’s 382 metro areas contained approximately 277.1 million people in 2016, representing approximately 86 percent of the nation’s population. This was an increase of approximately 2.3 million people from 2015.

Cook County remained the second-largest county in the country, behind Los Angeles County in California, the Census Bureau said. But Cook County continued to experience population loss, with 21,324 people leaving between 2015 and 2016.

The Census Bureau’s announcement comes in the wake of the bureau reporting in December that Illinois lost more people than any other state within a 12-month period.

While eight states lost population between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, Illinois lost the most, with 37,508, those numbers showed. Much of that shift was due to Illinoisans moving to other states.

Census estimates are calculated by adding the population base and births, while subtracting the number of deaths and adding migration numbers.

Among the most striking estimates was that more than 114,000 Illinois residents moved to other states.