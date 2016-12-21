‘Hamilton’ spoofs ‘Spamilton’ and ‘Shamilton’ headed to Chicago

What’s in a name?

Plenty, especially if you’re the biggest-selling show on the planet — that would be “Hamilton,” — and “Spamilton,” the critically acclaimed Off Broadway spoof of that mega-musical, and “Shamilton,” the new improvised musical making its debut in Chicago.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini (the creator of “Forbidden Broadway”) today announced the first “outside New York” production of “Spamilton,” opening March 3, 2017 at the Royal George Theater Cabaret/Studio (1641 N. Halsted) for a 12-week engagement.

“‘Hamilton’ opened my eyes to a world of brand new comic possibilities, and inspired me more than anything has in many long years,” said Alessandrini in a prepared statement. “We have been delighted that New York audiences welcomed us with open arms, and are thrilled that we will be opening our next production in the Windy City. The rest of the country need not worry, as we hope to welcome them to our ‘room where it happens’.”

The creative team for the show (which features a cast of five actors) includes Gerry McIntyre (choreography), Dustin Cross (costume design), Fred Barton (musical director), and Richard Danley and Fred Barton (musical arrangements).

Tickets, starting at $59, are available at TheRoyalGeorgeTheatre.com or by phone at (312) 988-9000.

“Shamilton,” from the producers of the long-running Chicago-based “Baby Wants Candy” will be staging the musical at the Apollo Theater (2540 N. Lincoln) beginning Jan. 20 and running through March 31, 2017. The show is directed by Emmy Award-winne/”Baby Wants Candy” founder Peter Gwinn, with musical direction by Jesse Case.

The “Shamilton” cast includes: Jen Connor, Erica Elam, Colette Gregory, Nathan Jansen, Chanse McCrary, Saliha Muttalib, Angela Oliver, Maria Randazzo, Bobby Richards, Patrick Rowland, Sophie Scanlon, Sean Sullivan, Ross Taylor, Nelson Velazquez, Rob Wilson and Shira Wilson.

Tickets, $15-$20, are available at the theater box office, or online at ApolloChicago.com