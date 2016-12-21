Off-duty Chicago cop cleared of charges he shot at suburban cop

John J. Gorman was cleared of charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. | Cook County Sheriff's Department photo

While acknowledging the growing concern of questionable conduct by law enforcement officials, a Cook County judge on Wednesday acquitted an off-duty Chicago cop accused of firing a gun at a suburban police officer who tried to stop and ask him about his erratic driving.

Police officers shouldn’t be treated better, but they shouldn’t be treated worse, Judge James Linn said when clearing 54-year-old John Gorman of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery charges.

The state’s attorney’s office in a statement said, “We pursued the same charges in this case as we would any other case with similar circumstances and respectfully disagree with the court’s decision.”

Gorman had been drinking with his partner before he got behind the wheel of his Buick on Nov. 23, 2014, and he probably had a higher blood-alcohol content than the 0.07 he tested for after he was forced to blow into a Breathalyzer device several hours after the incident.

But off-duty Merrionette Park Police Officer Dominic Dimaggio and his friend Charles Ostrowski were acting in an “aggressive” manner as they tailed Gorman in an oversize “military type” truck on the Southwest Side, the judge said when issuing his ruling in the bench trial.

“This was not a situation [Gorman] started. This was a situation he was confronted with,” Linn said, pointing out that Dimaggio eventually resigned from the Merrionette Park department because he was “under fire” for asserting his police powers in other jurisdictions.

Gorman and his partner, Timothy Neylon, rightfully felt threatened and deemed it a “road rage” situation when Dimaggio jumped out of the Ford F-250 and pounded on Gorman’s car window, asking, “Why are you driving like an – – – hole?” Linn said.

Dimaggio and Ostrowski said they saw Gorman nearly strike a flower vendor as he weaved in and out of traffic at 111th and Pulaski.

Dimaggio had been holding his badge when he tapped on Gorman’s window and had been merely asking him if he was OK. But when the light turned green, Gorman took off, prosecutors said.

Dimaggio called 911 and instead of taking the dispatcher’s advice to let authorities handle the situation, Ostrowski kept pursuing Gorman as he drove toward the 22nd District police station on the Southwest Side, Linn said.

Gorman testified earlier this week that when the incident came to a head at Prospect and Pryor, he fired his gun in the air five times to scare off Ostrowski, who was “barreling” toward him.

“I had no idea who he was or why he was pursuing us,” Gorman said. “I didn’t know if he was someone I had previously arrested or he was trying to carjack us.”

Ostrowski, then a suburban firefighter, said he hit the gas pedal when he saw Gorman holding a gun. Both he and Dimaggio ducked beneath the dashboard as they sped around Gorman’s Buick and heard the gunshots.

Prosecutors maintain Gorman shot at Ostrowski’s truck.

No bullet marks were found on the vehicle hours after. Three weeks later, Ostrowski discovered a hole — possibly caused by a bullet — on his back bumper.

“I am not sure what to make of that. I have some doubt the hole got there that night,” Linn said.

Linn acknowledged a “disconnect” between the stories and said neither party started off looking for trouble.

Although Gorman and Neylon didn’t know Dimaggio and Ostrowski before the confrontation, all four had just left a Bears viewing party and raffle drawing at an American Legion hall in Worth.

Gorman’s misdemeanor driving under the influence charge tied to the case was eventually dropped, Gorman’s attorney Michael Clancy told reporters on Wednesday.

Gorman is on active duty, and Neylon is currently assigned to administrative duties, police said.

Clancy called Linn’s decision “thoughtful.” The defense attorney said Gorman was acting in self-defense and had made a “split second” decision when he pulled the trigger.

“He shot into the air in an attempt for the truck to back off and to drive around them, which happened,” Clancy said.

“I think Mr. Gorman took appropriate action given the situation he was in. . . . I think it’s evident that he had not been drinking much, because he took a course of action that was legally correct and the least of the violent actions that I think that he legally could have taken at the time with the truck coming directly at him.”