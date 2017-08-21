Off-duty Fire Department lieutenant fatally shoots teen carjacker

An off-duty Chicago Fire Department lieutenant fatally shot a teenage boy who tried to steal his car Monday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 9:30 a.m., the 45-year-old lieutenant left his vehicle running in the 1400 block of North Lockwood, when a 17-year-old boy got inside and tried to drive off, according to Chicago Police and Fire department officials.

The lieutenant fired his weapon at the teen, who was trying to run him over with the vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect was shot in the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The lieutenant has a concealed-carry permit and FOID, authorities said.

Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford confirmed the man’s position with the department. He said the lieutenant was not injured in the shooting, but was taken to a hospital for observation.

Area North detectives are investigating.