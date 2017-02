Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer shot in Englewood

An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s correctional officer was shot Saturday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He was shot in the leg at 8:37 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Additional information was not immediately available as police searched for two suspects involved in the shooting.