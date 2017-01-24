Off-duty Robbins police officer shoots, kills man in West Pullman

An off-duty Robbins police officer shot and killed a man who tried to rob him Friday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The off-duty officer was walking towards his parked vehicle in the 12300 block of South Wallace about 6:50 a.m. when he was confronted by an armed man who demanded his possessions, police said.

The officer pulled his firearm and shot 20-year-old Joshua D. Jones, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jones, of the 12200 block of South Lowe, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:02 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday found he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. The off-duty officer was not injured.

Area South detectives are investigating.