Officer rescues dog that jumped out of vehicle on Lake Shore Drive

A Chicago Police officer rescued a dog that jumped out of a vehicle Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive, causing a four-vehicle crash in the Streeterville neighborhood.

About 6:30 a.m., the dog fled a vehicle in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive and jumped into Lake Michigan, according to Chicago Police. A responding officer rescued the dog from the water, which was captured on video by a news traffic helicopter.

The driver of a Toyota Camry swerved in front of a GMC Terrain, which then struck a Chevrolet Malibu, police said. A Dodge Durango that was in the far left lane was then struck on the driver’s side by the Malibu.

The driver of the Camry tried to run away after the crash, but was taken into custody, police said.

The occupants of the Terrain and the Malibu were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately known.