2 officers injured in crash responding to shooting on Dan Ryan

Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a shooting Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:12 p.m. on Interstate 90/94 West near Exit 53A for Canalport Avenue and Cermak Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The officers were responding to the shooting when they were involved in the crash, police said. Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one was in serious condition and the other was in good condition.