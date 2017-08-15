Officials: 17-year-old boy fatally shot himself at South Side day care

A 17-year-old boy fatally shot himself Tuesday afternoon in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood.

The boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at a home day care in the 6500 block of South Oakley, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and Chicago Police.

He was dead at the scene, according to police and fire officials. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

Merritt said it was not immediately clear if the shooting was an accident or a suicide.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.