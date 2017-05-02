Officials: 2 injured after shooting, crash in East Garfield Park

One man was shot and a woman was injured in a crash Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Paramedics responded to the two-car crash about 9:49 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Sacramento, said Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez. A 46-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for injuries related to the crash. Also, 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to Stroger Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

A few blocks away about 9:47 a.m., a shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Police. A 26-year-old man was shot in his left shoulder and elbow, and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

It appears the shooting is related to the crash, Hernandez said. Police did not immediately have information about the crash.