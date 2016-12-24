Officials: 3 children found dead after Gary apartment fire

Three young children were found dead after an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana, late Friday, officials said.

Crews responded at 11:26 p.m. to the blaze at a unit of the Oak Knoll Renaissance apartment complex in the 4400 block of West 23rd Court, according to the Gary Fire Department.

After the flames and heavy smoke were brought under control nearly an hour later, firefighters searching the apartment found two children dead in separate beds, and a third on a staircase, fire officials said. They were thought to be younger than 7.

A woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Officials initially said three people were taken to hospitals, but later corrected that.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.