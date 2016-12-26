Officials: Christmas tree sparks Orland Park fire, injuring 1

The aftermath of an Orland Park house fire that injured one person Monday. | Photo courtesy of Orland Fire Protection District

Investigators think a Christmas tree might have been the source of a house fire in southwest suburban Orland Park that sent one person to a hospital.

Crews responded at 10:22 a.m. to the blaze in the 13800 block of 80th Avenue, according to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the Orland Fire Protection District.

The homeowner was taken to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center, after trying to put out the flames that spread from the back of the house to a rear deck and garage, Hanania said.

It took firefighters less than an hour to put out the fire, which caused heavy damage to the home.

The cause is under investigation, but fire investigators think it started in or near a live Christmas tree inside, Hanania said.

The homeowner’s age and condition were not immediately available. The Red Cross was assisting other family members.