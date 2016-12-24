Officials: Elderly man dies after Maywood house fire

A man in his 70s died after a house fire in west suburban Maywood late Friday, fire officials said.

Crews responded about 10 p.m. to the blaze in the 2000 block of South 9th Avenue, where flames had spread from two bedrooms and into the kitchen, according to the Maywood Fire Department.

The man suffered burns and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, fire officials said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the death.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. No one else was in the home.

The cause is under investigation.