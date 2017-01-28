Officials: Man found dead in attic of burning NW Side apartment

A 67-year-old man was found dead in an attic apartment unit that went up in flames late Friday 0n the Northwest Side, officials said.

Smoke was billowing from the roof of the building in the 1700 block of North Pulaski when crews were called to the fire about 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Mike Carbone.

Firefighters then found the man dead in the attic, police and fire officials said.

Electrical problems might have sparked the blaze, Carbone said. The cause is under investigation.

No one else was hurt, but several other residents were displaced.