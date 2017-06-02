Officials: Pedestrian fatally hit by Metra train in Roselle

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an outbound Metra Milwaukee District-West Line train during the Monday evening rush in northwest suburban Roselle, officials said.

Train 2239 struck the person about 6:15 p.m. at Roselle Road, just west of the Roselle Station, according to Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom.

The victim was dead at the scene, Dahlstrom said. Additional details were not immediately available.

Trains were back on the move by 7:15 p.m., but delays of between 30 minutes and an hour in both directions were expected to last most of the night.