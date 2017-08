Officials seeking family of man who died Tuesday in NW Indiana

Officials are seeking the public’s help in finding family members of a man who died Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Michael Winfield, described as a 49-year-old black man, frequented the area of the 4400 block of Polk Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Additional information about Winfield’s death wasn’t immediately made available.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.