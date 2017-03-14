Officials to offer ‘road map’ of police reform efforts

Lori Lightfoot, president of the Chicago Police Board and chair of the Chicago Police Accountability Task Force, is shown in January discussing the findings of the Department of Justice investigation into the Chicago Police Department. | Sun-Times file photo

The city’s top cop and the head of the Chicago Police Board are planning to unveil a “road map” of reform efforts Tuesday afternoon under way and those planned for the rest of 2017, officials said.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Police Board President Lori Lightfoot are expected to talk, among other things, about enhanced training at the Chicago Police Training Academy, said CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

“A lot of it is already started,” Guglielmi said. “And this is a road map for what the rest of the year will look like.”

Johnson and Lightfoot are expected to also talk about “accountability at the police department and efforts under way to strengthen that,” Guglielmi said.

The news conference is set for 4:15 p.m. at police headquarters.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the police department have been under intense pressure, especially since November 2015, when judge ordered the release of a video, recorded by a dashboard-mounted camera in October 2014. That video showed Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Public outrage at the video led to protests in the streets and calls for Emanuel to step down. Emanuel survived, but he also fired police Supt. Garry McCarthy. The McDonald controversy also is widely seen as a factor in election defeat last year of State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, did not charge Van Dyke until after the release of the video. Van Dyke is now charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.

In the waning days of Barack Obama’s administration, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing report in which it concluded that the Chicago Police Department had a long history of civil rights violations and excessive force. The findings were announced in Chicago by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

But last month, Trump’s new attorney general, Jeff Sessions, sent his strongest signal to date that Emanuel will be on his own — without a consent decree and, therefore, without court oversight — to implement the sweeping police reforms that Lynch’s Justice Department had recommended.