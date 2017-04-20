Ohio Street ramp on Kennedy to close for bridge work Sunday

The Ohio Street feeder ramp to and from the Kennedy Expressway will be closed early Sunday for maintenance and testing of the Ohio Street Bridge.

The ramp to and from Interstate 90/94 will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic will be detoured from the westbound ramp to northbound Orleans, to westbound Division and on to I-90/94 East or West, according to CDOT. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Washington, to northbound Franklin/Orleans and back to Ohio.