Ohio Street underpass to close — without City Council ‘order’

Citing public safety concerns, Ald. Brendan Reilly wants to close the Ohio Street underpass at Lake Shore Drive during overnight hours in warmer-weather months. | Sun-Times file photo

The Ohio Street underpass will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. from April through October — but without the City Council “order” that re-opened racial wounds.

Two days after rushing the order through the City Finance Committee — after a direct introduction and an assist from Chairman Edward M. Burke (14th) — downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) pulled it after Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration agreed to close the pedestrian underpass without an order beginning at midnight Wednesday.

The closing was ordered in response to the Father’s Day murder of 25-year-old Raven Lemons near the underpass used to access the beach and the lakefront trail.

By pulling the order, Reilly avoids a repeat of the racially-charged debate aired in the Finance Committee Monday.

Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th) argued then that the “over-reaction” exemplified the “double-standard” between crimes in white and minority neighborhoods.

“If we start closing streets every time somebody gets killed, we would have over 600 blocks in the black and brown communities shut down,” Beale said.

“This is over-reaching, over-reacting. We deal with these types of things every single day in our communities. But when it happens downtown, [people say], `Let’s shut it down.’”

On Wednesday, Reilly accused Beale of being “dead wrong.” He reminded reporters that he was not asking that police officers currently assigned to black and Hispanic neighborhoods be reassigned to a downtown area that has also experienced a recent increase in violent crime.

But, Reilly seemed genuinely relieved to have accomplished the underpass closing, without another ugly debate on the City Council floor.