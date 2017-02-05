O’Jays, Ben Harper, Passion Pit among Taste of Chicago headliners

This year’s music lineup for Taste of Chicago, running July 5-9 in Grant Park, will represent a wide variety of music genres.

Headliners for the Petrillo Music Shell will include legendary R&B artists The O’Jays, pop/alt-rockers Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, the indie-electronica maestros Passion Pit, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara (currently featured along with Khalid on Logic’s moving anthem “1-800-273-8255”), and Mexico’s alt-rockers Cafe Tacvba.

While admission to the Taste is free, tickets for the seating area ($22-$50) at the Petrillo Music Shell will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 at tasteofchicago.us.

Food and beverage tickets, sold in strips of 14 tickets for $10 (includes $3 charge for Taste amenities) are available on-site each day of the Taste until 8:30 p.m. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the Petrillo Music Shell lineup (concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

July 5: Alessia Cara; Eryn Allen Cane opens

July 6: Cafe Tacvba; ¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat and Los Vicios de Papá open

July 7: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals; Twin Peaks open

July 8: Passion Pit; The Kickback opens (concert begins at 4:30 p.m.)

July 9: The O’Jays; Maurice Jackson’s Independents open (concert begins at 4:30 p.m.)

The Bud Light Stage (located at Columbus and Balbo; all performances are free and start at noon each day) will offer five days of performances by Chicago artists including:

July 5 – R&B/Hip Hop Day

Noon Dej Monae

1:20 p.m. Maurice Jackson’s Independents

2:40 p.m. ShowYouSuck

4 p.m. Pinqy Ring

5:20 p.m. The Boy Illinois ChicagoMade A&R Winner

6:40 p.m. Justin Ruff ChicagoMade A&R Winner

July 6 – Latin Music Day

Noon Los Vicios de Papá

1:20 p.m. Vivian Garcia

2:40 p.m. The Luna Blues Machine

4 p.m. Mariachi Monumental

5:20 p.m. Contrabanda Live

6:40 p.m. Afinca’o

July 7 – Folk and Country Day

Noon Michael Riser Band

1:20 p.m. Clique James ChicagoMade A&R Winner

2:40 p.m. Swingabilly Slim

4 p.m. Jonas Friddle & The Majority

5:20 p.m. The Railway Gamblers

6:40 p.m. Jeff Givens & The Mugshot Saints

July 8 – Rock the Taste!

11 a.m. Steve Ramone & The Pensioners

Noon Blood Red Boots

1:20 p.m. Oceans Over Airplanes

2:40 p.m. Aeraco

4 p.m. The Gold Web

5:20 p.m. Bailiff

6:40 p.m. Split Single

July 9 – Cornucopia of Music!

11 a.m. Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats (Kids Music)

Noon Tovi Khali (Blues/Funk)

1:20 p.m. Aleph Beatz (Afropop/Dance music)

2:40 p.m. Shuba (Pop/R&B) ChicagoMade A&R Winner

4 p.m. The Rad Trads (Jazzy/Rockin’ Soul)

5:20 p.m. Linsey Alexander (Blues)

6:40 p.m. The Waco Brothers (Alt Country)