This year’s music lineup for Taste of Chicago, running July 5-9 in Grant Park, will represent a wide variety of music genres.
Headliners for the Petrillo Music Shell will include legendary R&B artists The O’Jays, pop/alt-rockers Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, the indie-electronica maestros Passion Pit, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara (currently featured along with Khalid on Logic’s moving anthem “1-800-273-8255”), and Mexico’s alt-rockers Cafe Tacvba.
While admission to the Taste is free, tickets for the seating area ($22-$50) at the Petrillo Music Shell will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 at tasteofchicago.us.
Food and beverage tickets, sold in strips of 14 tickets for $10 (includes $3 charge for Taste amenities) are available on-site each day of the Taste until 8:30 p.m. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s the Petrillo Music Shell lineup (concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
July 5: Alessia Cara; Eryn Allen Cane opens
July 6: Cafe Tacvba; ¡Esso! Afrojam Funkbeat and Los Vicios de Papá open
July 7: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals; Twin Peaks open
July 8: Passion Pit; The Kickback opens (concert begins at 4:30 p.m.)
July 9: The O’Jays; Maurice Jackson’s Independents open (concert begins at 4:30 p.m.)
The Bud Light Stage (located at Columbus and Balbo; all performances are free and start at noon each day) will offer five days of performances by Chicago artists including:
July 5 – R&B/Hip Hop Day
Noon Dej Monae
1:20 p.m. Maurice Jackson’s Independents
2:40 p.m. ShowYouSuck
4 p.m. Pinqy Ring
5:20 p.m. The Boy Illinois ChicagoMade A&R Winner
6:40 p.m. Justin Ruff ChicagoMade A&R Winner
July 6 – Latin Music Day
Noon Los Vicios de Papá
1:20 p.m. Vivian Garcia
2:40 p.m. The Luna Blues Machine
4 p.m. Mariachi Monumental
5:20 p.m. Contrabanda Live
6:40 p.m. Afinca’o
July 7 – Folk and Country Day
Noon Michael Riser Band
1:20 p.m. Clique James ChicagoMade A&R Winner
2:40 p.m. Swingabilly Slim
4 p.m. Jonas Friddle & The Majority
5:20 p.m. The Railway Gamblers
6:40 p.m. Jeff Givens & The Mugshot Saints
July 8 – Rock the Taste!
11 a.m. Steve Ramone & The Pensioners
Noon Blood Red Boots
1:20 p.m. Oceans Over Airplanes
2:40 p.m. Aeraco
4 p.m. The Gold Web
5:20 p.m. Bailiff
6:40 p.m. Split Single
July 9 – Cornucopia of Music!
11 a.m. Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats (Kids Music)
Noon Tovi Khali (Blues/Funk)
1:20 p.m. Aleph Beatz (Afropop/Dance music)
2:40 p.m. Shuba (Pop/R&B) ChicagoMade A&R Winner
4 p.m. The Rad Trads (Jazzy/Rockin’ Soul)
5:20 p.m. Linsey Alexander (Blues)
6:40 p.m. The Waco Brothers (Alt Country)