Oklahoma man dies after falling on Red Line tracks in Loop

An Oklahoma man was electrocuted Monday evening when he fell onto the tracks at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

Authorities were called at 8:37 p.m. to a person who fell and made contact with the third rail on the southbound side of the Red Line Jackson stop, 299 S. State St, according to a Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman.

CTA supervisors and Chicago Police officers found 52-year-old Christopher Melton on the tracks, the CTA and Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Melton was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 9:09 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of electrocution from making contact with the third rail, and his death was ruled an accident.

Power was immediately turned off, and Red Line trains started traveling on elevated, above-ground lines, the CTA said. Bus shuttle service was offered between the Fullerton and State/Lake stops. Train service was delayed for about 35 minutes.