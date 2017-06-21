On Day 1 of special session, Madigan calls for committees of the whole

SPRINGFIELD—With little action on the House floor on day one of a special session, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Wednesday scheduled two committees of the whole to discuss changes in workers’ compensation and a property tax freeze — two points of contention within budget talks.

Legislators returned to Springfield on Wednesday for the first of 10 special session days. Gov. Bruce Rauner called for the sessions last week, in hopes of breaking the budget impasse. The new fiscal year begins on July 1, and the state has been without a full budget since July 2015.

The Illinois House adjourned after an hour of session, then held a private caucus. The Senate also adjourned and is meeting privately. A committee of the whole meeting about workers’ compensation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, with another one planned for Friday about a property tax freeze.

Leaving the caucus, Madigan said his members had been briefed on their schedules for the next 10 days and said House Democrats are “fully prepared to engage with anyone who wishes to work with us to solve the budget deficit problem.”

The speaker said budget talks are continuing, but said that the plan House Democrats are reviewing and the “compromise” plan Republicans favor are “not too far apart.”

“We have been working for several weeks through the [State Rep.] Greg Harris budget team. They have an outline of a spending plan. They’ve engaged with Republicans. They’ve engaged with the Senate Democrats. They’ll engage with anyone who wants to engage with them to fashion a spending plan that would be good for all Illinoisans,” Madigan said.

Asked about the lack of trust amid the historic budget impasse, Madigan pointed the finger elsewhere.

“People that have worked with me know that my work is good. There’s no problem with trusting me. If there’s some problem with trust around this building, it may be with somebody else,” Madigan said.

Harris, who was appointed lead budget negotiator by Madigan last year, said Democrats are working to incorporate the best parts of each plan.

Senate Democrats passed a workers’ compensation measure as part of their “grand bargain” package. House Democrats too passed a reform measure on the last day of regular session last month.

Rauner and the Republicans said that bill didn’t go far enough.

Key Republicans on Wednesday morning argued the special session is no time for committees of the whole. Instead, they urged good faith negotiations to try to end the impasse.

“The time for just having vague, general discussions is over and time for the committees of the whole, which we may see tomorrow, are over. We’re done with that. We’ve heard this time and time again over the past two years,” Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said. “All of the provisions that we’ve included in this compromise have been thoroughly vetted and discussed through the working groups who have been working over the past 2 1/2 years, House and the Senate, bicameral in committees, over the past 2 1/2 years. There are no surprises in what we have offered.”