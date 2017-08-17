On Dem Day, candidates stand united against Trump, Rauner

Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar was among the 2018 gubernatorial hopefuls who addressed the Democratic Party's annual breakfast at the Illinois State Fair. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD – Gubernatorial candidates tried to deepen their attacks on President Trump and Gov. Bruce Rauner on Democrat Day in Springfield – while also trying to differentiate themselves in a crowded field.

Several candidates at the annual Illinois Democratic County Chairmen’s Association event were united in criticizing the governor’s response to the Charlottesville attack — even after Rauner called Trump out by name for his turnabout.

Bucking tradition, Illinois Democrats this year decided to cancel the Illinois State Fair rally that usually followed the annual breakfast. Democrat Day came a day after Rauner celebrated Governor’s Day, both at a breakfast and on the fairgrounds.

Billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker took note of a Fox News interview the governor did last week in which he was asked whether Trump is a good president.

“He was afraid to utter a negative word,” Pritzker told thousands at the breakfast. “Well I’m not afraid. Donald Trump is a racist and a bigot and a xenophobe and a liar. And Bruce Rauner’s silence is deafening.”

Pritzker, the perceived frontrunner in the primary Democratic race, urged Democrats to “stand together against Bruce Rauner.”

‘This general election against Bruce Rauner isn’t going to be an easy one. You know what? We’ve got a fight ahead,” Pritzker said.

Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar warned of what he’s called Rauner’s “divide and rule” strategy.

“He is turning our neighbors into the ‘other,'” Pawar said. “Our history is based on some of this and what happened in Charlottesville is at the end of the line of a series of actions and policies that got us there.”

Pawar said the beginning of the line was the governor’s amendatory veto of a Democrat school funding measure; Pawar said that veto “pits poor white communities against poor black and brown communities.”

Chris Kennedy, a businessman and son of Robert F. Kennedy, said the country is in civil unrest with “no moral leadership” coming from the president. Trump, Kennedy said, lacks “heart” and “will.”

He iterated passages of Walt Whitman’s “O Captain! My Captain!” while calling for Democrats to rise up with compassion.

Earlier, Kennedy took shots at what he called Rauner’s “hesitation” to take a stand earlier on Charlottesville.

“I think the governor took his time in being critical of the president and the president took his time in being critical of the folks who tried to intimidate the people in Charlottesville to change a decision … that’s intimidation. That’s terrorism,” Kennedy said. “They’re trying to force somebody to make a decision, to make a political decision and we don’t allow that in this country. And for the governor to be hesitant on that point, for the president to be hesitant on that point is to put democracy at risk.”

State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, accused both Trump and Rauner of flip-flopping on their Charlottesville reactions. Biss earlier Wednesday announced he’d been endorsed by Rep. Robin Kelly.

The Rauner-led Illinois Republican Party responded to the chorus of criticism by trying to shift blame for the state’s problems onto Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. They called Democrat Day “Madigan Day.”

“Democrat candidates for governor have nothing to celebrate about Madigan’s record-setting, disastrous reign of terror over Illinois, but that doesn’t stop them from traveling to Springfield to showcase their loyalty and kiss his ring,” spokesman Aaron DeGroot said in a statement.

Besides the calls for resistance against the governor and the president, there were attempts to stand out from a very crowded field of candidates.

Another Democratic gubernatorial hopeful, Bob Daiber, a schools superintendent from Madison County, said he’d work to bring “back home” the many groups that may not have voted Democratic last time — farmers, teachers, “the labor guys” and any others.

State Rep. Scott Drury, D-Highwood, said he’s running in the primary to give the state “back to the people.”

“Illinois needs a leader who’s going to lead from the front, not follow from behind,” Drury said. “Who is going to see an issue and take it on before it’s popular. Who is going to make sure that the public can trust and have faith in what their leader is saying.”