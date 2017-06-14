On-duty Chicago Police officer charged with DUI, stripped of powers

An on-duty Chicago Police officer was charged with DUI Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a police station in the Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Dale Jesionowski, 53, was driving a police vehicle about noon in the 8th District parking lot at 3420 W. 63rd St. when he struck a curb, according to a statement from Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

An on-duty lieutenant witnessed the crash and had a conversation with Jesionowski, who was charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI, police said.

Jesionowski, who is assigned to the 8th District, has been relieved of his police powers while Internal Affairs investigates, police said.

“These allegations are serious and the District took appropriate steps,” Guglielmi said.