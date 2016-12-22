‘One in a million’ liver transplant for 5-month-old Daniel McCabe

Forty minutes after being listed for a transplant, 5-month-old Daniel McCabe received a matching liver and underwent a successful surgery. | Photo provided by Lurie Children’s Hospital

On Dec. 13, at 10:10 a.m., five-month old Daniel Paul McCabe, who suffers from a rare liver disorder known as biliary atresia, was put at the top of the waiting list for a new liver.

About 30 minutes later, a phone rang at Lurie Children’s Hospital. A liver had been found.

About an hour later, McCabe’s dad, Joe McCabe, an electrical engineer, stepped out of a business meeting to field a phone call from his wife.

When he walked back in, his colleagues, knowing hung in the balance, looked at him in silence. “They have a liver,” he told them. And the room exploded with high fives.

The celebration was warranted. The United Network for Organ Sharing says that more than 14,000 people are waiting for a liver, and the average wait time is 86 days for a child. But Daniel got lucky, becoming one of 43 people nationwide – or one half of one percent — to have waited less than 40 minutes for a match.

Two surgeons left Chicago about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 in a Learjet to begin the transplant process, arriving in Milwaukee some 20 minutes later.

They were shuttled to a hospital in Southern Wisconsin where they removed a liver from a man in his 30s who was brain dead. The law prevents sharing information about how he died, but he was kept on life support so his organs could be extracted to save as many lives as possible.

His liver, stored in a cooler filled with ice, was flown back to Midway Airport. An SUV with sirens and lights arrived back at Lurie about 4 p.m.

“It can be jumpy,” Justin Boese, Lurie’s Organ Procurement Coordinator, said of walking around with a cooler containing a human organ. “Especially the first time. But you get used to it.

“People always say ‘What do you do if you drop it?’ I always say ‘You don’t.'”

Because livers regenerate, the liver was cut into two — with the other portion going to a patient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Boese said.

At about 8 p.m., when Dr. Riccardo Superina began transplant surgery on Daniel Paul McCabe, the infant’s skin was an odd shade of yellow because his malfunctioning liver was not allowing his body to get the nutrients it needed.

Superina, a veteran surgeon, listened to a classic rock play list as he inserted the liver. Creedence Clearwater Revival is one his favorites. Sometime he’ll listen to Bob Dylan, too. “But he can be depressing,” Superina said.

Surgery lasted about eight hours. It was a success.

Remarking on the speed of the organ match, Superina said Thursday at a news conference: “It’s one in a million, you know, I can’t ever remember having something like this happen. We were prepared to wait a few months, in fact at one point I think the plan was to evaluate one of the parents for donations.”

After realizing his against-the-odds good fortune, Joe McCabe, said he prayed.

“We have a very strong prayer network, and I can only chalk this up to some sort of divine intervention,” he said.

He later added that he also bought a lottery ticket shortly after receiving the good news.

“I think from here going forward for us Christmas will have a double meaning,” said his wife, Melody. “Not only celebrating the birth of Jesus but also having a second life for our son.”