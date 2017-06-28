Online group Shadow Brokers re-emerges to taunt US intelligence

The computer virus hit the radiation-monitoring at Ukraine's shuttered Chernobyl power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear accident, forcing it into manual operation. | AP file photo

PARIS — The day after a particularly virulent strain of ransomware burst across the globe, the mysterious Shadow Brokers group has re-emerged to taunt the U.S. National Security Agency.

It’s a possible hint at the shadowy spy games being played behind the scenes of the cybersecurity crisis.

The Shadow Brokers, who have spent nearly a year publishing some of the American intelligence community’s most closely guarded secrets, posted a new message to the user-driven news service Steemit on Wednesday carrying new threats, a new money-making scheme and nudge-nudge references to the ransomware explosion that continues to cause disruption from Pennsylvania to Tasmania.

“Another global cyber attack is fitting end for first month of theshadowbrokers dump service,” the group said, referring to a subscription service which purportedly offers hackers early access to some of the digital NSA’s break-in tools. “There is much theshadowbrokers can be saying about this but what is point and having not already being said?”