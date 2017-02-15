Oriole, Roister, Smyth among 2017 James Beard semifinalists

The restaurant and chef seminfinalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards for culinary excellence were announced today. The awards are considered the most prestigious in the industry.

Three restaurants, Oriole, Royster and Smyth are among the seminfinalists for best restaurant. Thirteen Chicago chefs are among the field competing for best chef.

The finalists will be announced on March 15, and the awards will be announced at the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on May 1.

Here’s the list of semifinalists for best restaurants from across the country, and the Chicago chefs/restaurants nominated in the rest of the award categories (the complete list of semifinalists in every category can be found at jamesbeard.org/awards).

Best New Restaurant

Bastion, Nashville

Drifters Wife, Portland, ME

Esker Grove at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis

The Federal, Atlanta

Flora Street Cafe, Dallas

Gwen, Los Angeles

Han Oak, Portland, OR

In Situ, San Francisco

Katoi, Detroit

KYU, Miami

Le Coucou, NYC

No Anchor, Seattle

Olmsted, Brooklyn, NY

Oriole, Chicago

Pineapple and Pearls, Washington, D.C.

Roister, Chicago

Saint Leo, Oxford, MS

Saté Kampar, Philadelphia

Senia, Honolulu

Shibumi, Los Angeles

SingleThread, Healdsburg, CA

Smyth, Chicago

SRV, Boston

Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, D.C.

Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco

Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

Upper Bar Ferdinand, Seattle

Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

Lost Lake, Chicago

Outstanding Chef

Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia, Chicago

Carrie Nahabedian, Naha, Chicago

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurant

Topolobampo, Chicago

Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Outstanding Service

Boka, Chicago

North Pond, Chicago

Outstanding Wine Program

Sepia, Chicago

Rising Star Chef of the Year

David Park, Hanbun, Westmont, IL

Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago

Best Chefs

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams, Chicago

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

Phillip Foss, EL Ideas, Chicago

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Edward Kim, Ruxbin, Chicago

Ryan McCaskey, Acadia, Chicago

Iliana Regan, Elizabeth, Chicago

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago