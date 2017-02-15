The restaurant and chef seminfinalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards for culinary excellence were announced today. The awards are considered the most prestigious in the industry.
Three restaurants, Oriole, Royster and Smyth are among the seminfinalists for best restaurant. Thirteen Chicago chefs are among the field competing for best chef.
The finalists will be announced on March 15, and the awards will be announced at the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on May 1.
Here’s the list of semifinalists for best restaurants from across the country, and the Chicago chefs/restaurants nominated in the rest of the award categories (the complete list of semifinalists in every category can be found at jamesbeard.org/awards).
Best New Restaurant
Bastion, Nashville
Drifters Wife, Portland, ME
Esker Grove at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis
The Federal, Atlanta
Flora Street Cafe, Dallas
Gwen, Los Angeles
Han Oak, Portland, OR
In Situ, San Francisco
Katoi, Detroit
KYU, Miami
Le Coucou, NYC
No Anchor, Seattle
Olmsted, Brooklyn, NY
Oriole, Chicago
Pineapple and Pearls, Washington, D.C.
Roister, Chicago
Saint Leo, Oxford, MS
Saté Kampar, Philadelphia
Senia, Honolulu
Shibumi, Los Angeles
SingleThread, Healdsburg, CA
Smyth, Chicago
SRV, Boston
Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, D.C.
Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco
Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans
Upper Bar Ferdinand, Seattle
Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago
Outstanding Bar Program
Lost Lake, Chicago
Outstanding Chef
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia, Chicago
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha, Chicago
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurant
Topolobampo, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Outstanding Service
Boka, Chicago
North Pond, Chicago
Outstanding Wine Program
Sepia, Chicago
Rising Star Chef of the Year
David Park, Hanbun, Westmont, IL
Jenner Tomaska, Next, Chicago
Best Chefs
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Jake Bickelhaupt, 42 Grams, Chicago
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago
Phillip Foss, EL Ideas, Chicago
Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago
Gene Kato, Sumi Robata Bar, Chicago
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago
Edward Kim, Ruxbin, Chicago
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia, Chicago
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth, Chicago
Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago
Erling Wu-Bower, Nico Osteria, Chicago