Orland Hills fire damages 3 homes

A fire damaged three homes Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Hills.

Around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a call of fire in the 9200 block of 162nd Street, according to village spokesman Ray Hanania.

Two of the homes were damaged extensively, Hanania said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Units from the Orland Fire Protection District remain on the scene, Hanania said.