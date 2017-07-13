Orland Park man charged with possession of child pornography

A southwest suburban man has been charged with possession of child pornography after police traced the distribution of the illicit images to a computer in his Orland Park home.

Adam W. Buerger, 26, turned himself in Monday and was later charged with four felony counts of unlawful possession of child pornography after an undercover police investigation, according to Orland Park police.

Authorities started an investigation in July 2016 into a person “offering to participate in the distribution of known child pornography,” police said. Detectives identified a computer that was the source of the pornography in an Orland Park home. In August 2016, detectives went to the home, talked to Buerger and took a camera and computer.

After search warrants were obtained, the computer and camera were analyzed at a forensic lab, official said. More than 6,000 images were reviewed and categorized by detectives as child pornography.

Buerger’s bond was set at $25,000 on Tuesday, police said. His next court date wasn’t immediately known.