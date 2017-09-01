OSHA: Redhawk Roofing cited for repeated safety violations

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Redhawk Roofing last month for four repeated safety violations, the most recent while roofing a home in north suburban Winnetka.

OSHA initiated an investigation after observing employees working Dec. 16 on a home’s roof in the 8oo block of Gordon Terrace at heights up to 23 feet without adequate fall protection, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The agency’s October 2016 inspection discovered that Redhawk’s workers were exposed to these safety violations:

• Fall hazards due to lack of adequate fall protection;

• improper rigging of fall protection systems,

• allowing workers to carry loads up ladders,

• eye injury while operating pneumatic nail guns,

• and electric saws without eye protections.

The Libertyville roofer was previously cited in 2014 and 2015 for the same hazards, OSHA said. The total proposed penalties are $63,494.

“Each year, hundreds of workers suffer severe injuries when they fall on the job,” said Angeline Loftus, area director of OSHA’s Chicago North Office in Des Plaines. “Redhawk Roofing needs to immediately review its safety procedures, and follow OSHA standards to protect workers on the job before disaster strikes.”