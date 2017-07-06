Oswego man who ran away before trial gets 12 years for drug charge

Rumaldo Anzaldua, 40, of Oswego, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for delivering cocaine to undercover officers. | Kane County state's attorney's office

An Oswego man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for delivering cocaine to undercover narcotics officers, despite being absent from his trial.

Rumaldo Anzaldua, 40, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday by a Kane County judge following a May 23 conviction of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class X felony, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Anzaldua, who previously lived in west suburban Aurora, ran away before his trial, which continued despite his absence.

Anzaldua’s co-defendant had agreed to sell four ounces of cocaine to undercover officers from the North Central Narcotics Task Force in exchange for $3,500, prosecutors said. The officers met with the co-defendant in December of 2012 outside of an Aurora home, at which point the co-defendant gave the cocaine to the officers and he and Anzaldua were arrested.

The co-defendant pleaded guilty in 2014 to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six years in prison, prosecutors said.

Anzaldua last appeared in court May 18, but failed to appear May 22 for the beginning of his trial, prosecutors said. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Anzaldua’s whereabouts should call their local police department.