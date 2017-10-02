Oswego woman faces felony forgery charge

An Oswego woman is facing felony charges after being accused of submitting forged probation documents in the west suburb.

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies were called Aug. 25, 2016 to the Kendall County Probation Department, where 23-year-old Mariah Salmon was accused of presenting the forged document, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kendall County detectives closed an investigation into the incident on Jan. 25, the sheriff’s office said. Salmon, of the 400 block of Monroe Street in Oswego, was charged with one felony count of forgery.

She was arrested without incident and was released pending her next court date after posting 10 percent of her $5,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.