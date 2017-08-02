Outbound Eisenhower shut down for shooting investigation

Traffic on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway was shut down late Wednesday after a driver claimed his vehicle was hit by gunfire near Racine.

Troopers responded to the shooting on Interstate 290 about 9 p.m., and traffic was closed from the Loop to Ashland, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was not hurt. Police were trying to figure out if he vehicle had actually been hit by a bullet.

Outbound traffic was expected to disrupted until at least midnight as troopers canvassed the road for shell casings.