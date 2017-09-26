Outcome Health to announce new office space downtown, hiring plans

Rishi Shah, the self-made Chicago entrepreneur who became a billionaire earlier this year, was expected Tuesday to announce the opening of new downtown offices for his health care software company, Outcome Health.

The new space will have room for up to 2,400 employees.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was expected to be on hand for the announcement, set for 11 a.m. at 515 N. State St. Shradha Agarwal, co-founder of Outcome Health, was also expected to attend.

Outcome Health installs touchscreens in doctor’s offices and uses specialized software to help physicians and patients make treatment decisions. Health care marketers and pharmaceutical companies use them too.

The company, founded in 2006, is valued at $5.6 billion after an infusion of $600 million in venture capital earlier this year. Forbes now estimates the 31-year-old Shah’s net worth at $3.6 billion.