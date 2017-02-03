Over 1,800 Boeing workers accept buyouts: reports

Boeing Co. has accepted over 1,800 buyouts from its union machinists, published reports say. | File photo

Boeing Co. has accepted buyouts from over 1,800 workers at plants in Washington state.

The buyouts, announced last year, are part of the Chicago-based company’s effort to reduce its commercial airplane division workforce by 8 percent. The company is also a major defense contractor.

“These are all voluntary, where people planned to retire or had other plans,” said Connie Kelliher, a spokeswoman for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 told Reuters.

Boeing’s commercial airplane division employed about 74,600 people at the end of February

According to MarketWatch, Boeing might seek voluntary layoffs from other unions and from nonunion workers.

Boeing cited fewer sales opportunities and tougher competition when it announced efforts to cut its workforce.