Overnight lane closures start Tuesday on I-80 between Minooka, Joliet

A road improvement project will require overnight lane closures starting Tuesday on I-80 between southwest suburban Minooka and Joliet.

The nightly closures will occur along I-80 between the Grundy County Line in Minooka and Larkin Avenue in Joliet, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Lanes will be closed in both directions with temporary traffic control signs throughout the work zone.

Crews will be working to clean and seal cracks in the pavement, as well as placing new pavement and markings, IDOT said. The work is expected to be finished sometime this summer.