Package delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in South Chicago

A package delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, less than two hours after a delivery truck was stolen from the South Side.

The deliver driver, a 40-year-old woman, was approached by a male wearing a ski mask about 11 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Saginaw, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and stole two packages from the truck before running east, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.

Less than two hours earlier, a delivery truck was stolen from the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was taking a package to a home about 9:15 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Green when a car with two males inside pulled up alongside her, police said. One of the males, a 15-year-old boy, got out of the car, pulled a handgun and told the woman to toss him her keys.

He took off in the delivery truck, police said. Officers who responded to the robbery sent a description of the stolen truck over the police radio, and it was spotted near 67th and Wentworth.

The truck collided with a car in the intersection before going south on Wentworth, where it struck a fence and came to a stop, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for injuries suffered in the crash, and was listed in good condition.

The deliver driver was not injured, police said. Charges are pending against the teen.