Package theft reported in Beverly

Police are warning Beverly residents of a package that was taken from a porch Wednesday on the Far South Side.

At 4:09 p.m. a Federal Express package was stolen from a porch in the 9500 block of South Oakley, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slight goatee, police said. He was wearing a grey jacket with a black stripe on the back.

The man was last seen walking hand-in-hand with a young child wearing a grey jacket and backpack, police said. He got into a small station wagon or SUV driven by someone else.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.