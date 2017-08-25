Pair charged with armed carjacking, robbery in Chicago Lawn

Two men have been charged with robbing and carjacking a man at gunpoint late Thursday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Edward T. Cattron and Antoine E. Green, both 19, are charged with one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery, both felonies, according to Chicago Police. Cattron was also charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded firearm without an FOID card.

The pair approached a 25-year-old man about 11:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Western and robbed him at gunpoint, police said. They took his cellphone and his SUV.

Responding officers spotted them in the stolen SUV, at which point they got out and tried to run away, police said. They were arrested after a brief foot pursuit and a gun was recovered.

Cattron, who lives in downstate Normal; and Green, who lives in Chicago Lawn, were both expected to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.