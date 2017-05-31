Pair charged with armed carjacking, robbery in West Rogers Park

A man and teenage boy have been charged with robbing two people in West Rogers Park and stealing their vehicle at gunpoint after two earlier armed robberies Monday on the North Side.

Lavontay Chavis, 20, and the 17-year-old boy both face two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago Police. Chavis was also charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and traffic citations, while the teenager, who was not identified because of his age, also faces six felony counts of armed robbery.

They were identified as the suspects who brandished a gun and robbed two victims, then stole their vehicle at gunpoint about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of North Fairfield, police said.

Chavis and the teenager sped away in the stolen vehicle, but crashed into a tree about 6:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Western, police said. They were then taken into custody.

The investigation revealed they also committed two separate armed robberies earlier in the day on the North Side, police said.

Chavis was scheduled for a Tuesday bond hearing.