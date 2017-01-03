Pair charged with firing gun behind Portage mobile home

Two men have been charged with firing a gun Tuesday morning near a mobile home in northwest Indiana.

A resident called police at 10:16 a.m. to report that she saw two suspicious people walking behind her home on Rushingwater Drive in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park in Portage, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office. She told officers she heard the people laughing before hearing a gunshot.

An officer dispatched to the area found 19-year-old Dallas Beverly and 20-year-old Christopher Loar, the sheriff’s office said. The officer felt a gun in Beverly’s pocket while patting him down, and when the officer asked him what was in his pocket, Beverly ran away into the wooded area east of McCool Road and Pleasant Valley.

Multiple officers and K-9 units searched for Beverly and eventually took him into custody near Timi Drive and State Road 149, according to the sheriff’s office. He had a .22-caliber revolver on him.

Beverly, of Gary, and Loar, of Portage, were each charged with a felony charge of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor counts of having a pistol with no permit and resisting law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said. Additional charges may be filed against them.