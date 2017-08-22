Pair charged with shooting 2 men during robbery in Zion

Two men have been charged with shooting two other men Wednesday morning during a robbery in north suburban Zion.

Tyrique D. Friar and Cody M. Longo, both 18 years old, face felony charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery, according to Zion police.

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men suffered multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of 24th Street and Joppa Avenue, police said. The men, ages 18 and 25, then drove themselves to the Zion Police Department at 2101 Salem Blvd. as officers were responding to the scene of the shooting.

The victims were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not though to be life-threatening, authorities said. As of Wednesday afternoon, they remained hospitalized and their conditions were stabilized.

Witnesses reported seeing several people run from the scene of the shooting into a home in the 2300 block of Joanna Avenue, police said at the time. Two people were believed to have then left the home.

After a perimeter was set up with assistance from the Lake County sheriff’s office and Winthrop Harbor police, multiple people were taken into custody, police said.

Friar and Longo, who both live in Zion and know the victims, appeared in court on Friday and were each ordered held on a $500,000 bond, according to police and the sheriff’s office.