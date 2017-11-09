Pair facing charges after gun, drugs uncovered in Aurora apartment

Two people are facing charges after a handgun and drugs were found during a search last month in a west suburban Aurora apartment.

Officers executing a search warrant about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at an apartment in the 400 block of Grove Street uncovered a .40 caliber handgun, over five grams of cocaine and 18 pounds of cannabis, according to Aurora police. When they arrived, the apartment’s tenant, 42-year-old Esmeralda Delgado, was sitting within reach of the gun.

Delgado was charged with armed violence, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, all Class X felonies, police said. She also faces an additional felony charge for unlawful delivery of cocaine.

Jose Sanchez, 39, of Aurora, was found with cocaine on him and was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Delgado is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $200,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. Her next court date is set for Sept. 15.