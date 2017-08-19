Pair of armed robberies reported in East Garfield Park

Police are warning residents about a pair of recent armed robberies in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, a robber walked up to victims, pulled out a knife and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 11 p.m. July 27, while the other incident happened about 6 p.m. July 28 in the 300 block of North Central Park, police said.

The robber was described as a 6-foot, 140-pound black man, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 30, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.