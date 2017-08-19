Pair of armed robberies reported on West Side

Police are warning West Side residents about a pair of armed robberies that happened earlier this month in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, the robbers walked up to victims, pulled out a black handgun and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robbers may be traveling in a gray four-door vehicle.

The first robbery happened about 1:30 a.m. August 7 in the 3100 block of West Jackson, while the other incident happened about the same time in the first block of South Kedzie, police said.

The robbers were described as two black men, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 and weighing about 160 pounds, police said. One of the men was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and the other was seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.