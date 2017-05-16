Police are warning Northwest Side residents of two purse robberies last week in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Men approached female victims from behind and forcefully stole their purses, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The most recent robbery happened at 5:33 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of West Byron Street, police said. The first robbery happened at 11:20 p.m. May 9 in the 5200 block of North LaCrosse Avenue.
The robbers are described as black men between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 6-feet tall, weighing 130 to 180 pounds and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts with dark pants, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.