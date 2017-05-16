Pair of purse robberies reported in Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of two purse robberies last week in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Men approached female victims from behind and forcefully stole their purses, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 5:33 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of West Byron Street, police said. The first robbery happened at 11:20 p.m. May 9 in the 5200 block of North LaCrosse Avenue.

The robbers are described as black men between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 6-feet tall, weighing 130 to 180 pounds and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts with dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.