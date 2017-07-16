Pair of robberies hit Englewood, Back of the Yards

Police are looking for help in finding suspects in a pair of robberies this month that hit two South Side neighborhoods.

The first robbery happened about 11 p.m. on July 3 in the 700 block of West 51st Street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Ten days later, there was another robbery at 2:38 pm. on July 13 in the 5100 block of South Halsted, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male with a medium complexion, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, weighing between 150 and 165 pounds and being bald, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.