Palatine house struck by lightning, catches fire

A house in northwest suburban Palatine caught fire after being struck by lightning late Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 700 block of South Elm Street at 10:49 p.m. when the homeowner reported the house was struck by lightning, according to the Palatine Fire Department.

Firefighters found fire coming from a hole in the side of the home near the roof. Other firefighters found a hidden fire in the attic.

The fire was put out at 11:19 p.m., according to the fire department. Damage estimates weren’t available Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported. The fire department determined lightning was the cause of the blaze.