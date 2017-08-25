Palos Heights woman plans to share, donate after winning $393M jackpot

Joe and Patricia Busking of Palos Heights hold \ceremonial check after she turned in the winning number for a $393 million Mega Millions prize on Friday in Chicago. | Illinois Lottery

“We were in the right place at the right time” might seem like an understatement for a southwest suburban woman who Friday claimed the largest prize in Illinois Lottery history.

Patricia Busking turned in a winning ticket from the August 11 Mega Millions drawing and claimed a check for $393 million at the Thompson Center in the Loop.

The Palos Heights resident matched all six numbers–23-33-53-56-58-Mega Ball 06–in the drawing, and selected the cash option for a one-time payment of $246 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

That jackpot, fifth largest in Mega Millions history, had rolled over 30 times since the last grand prize winner on April 28.

The retired health care worker and her husband, Joe, were home the morning after the drawing when he heard on the radio that the winning ticket for the huge jackpot had been sold in Palos Heights, their home for the last 13 years, according to the Lottery.

She grabbed a newspaper and checked the number, and was more than shocked when she realized she’d won.

She said she immediately signed the back of the ticket, then decided to spend a few days considering what to do, consulting with both family members and wealth management professionals, the Lottery said.

She said plans to “share the money” with family and friends, and donate plenty to her favorite charities.

Busking said she’s not a full-time Lottery player, but will buy Quick Pick tickets when the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots get “really high.”

A day or so before the big drawing, she and her husband stopped in for steak sandwiches at Nick’s Barbecue at 12658 S. Harlem Ave., the Lottery said.

That’s when she decided to buy some tickets, and that was her “We were in the right place at the right time” moment.

Nick’s will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The prize was the single largest for a winner in Illinois. Previously, a Red Bud resident was one of three winners in a $656 million drawing; a Naperville resident won $270 million; a Blue Island resident won $260 million; and a Tuscola resident won $133 million, according to the Lottery.